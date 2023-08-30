Zacks Research Weighs in on Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,703,000 after buying an additional 672,756 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.