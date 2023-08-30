Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.