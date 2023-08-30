Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $643.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

