Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

