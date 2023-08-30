Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong CTI
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.