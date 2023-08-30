Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.