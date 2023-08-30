Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Yunhong CTI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

