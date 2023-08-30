yearn.finance Price Hits $5,690.87 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,690.87 or 0.20649060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $188.04 million and $30.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,042 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

