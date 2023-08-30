Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the July 31st total of 151,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XTNT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Price Performance
Shares of XTNT remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 160,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%.
About Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xtant Medical
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.