Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 191.02% and a negative net margin of 53.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
