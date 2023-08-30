XDC Network Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. XDC Network has a total market cap of $882.74 million and $13.05 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,859,655,861 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

