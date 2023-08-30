WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WW International

WW International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.79.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Analysts predict that WW International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the second quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.