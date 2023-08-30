Worldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133.14 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004691 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $166.79 million and approximately $133.14 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,175,473 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 127,825,671.19467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.20378912 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $47,386,913.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

