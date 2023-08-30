Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WDAY stock opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.48, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

