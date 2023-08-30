Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

WSM stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

