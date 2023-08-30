Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Raised to $3.75 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $240.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

