Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ WINC opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $24.06.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
