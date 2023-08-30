Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
WMC stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
