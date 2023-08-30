Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WMC stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

