West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Given New $440.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

WST opened at $412.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $412.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.07 and its 200 day moving average is $355.94.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,752 shares of company stock valued at $21,884,537. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

