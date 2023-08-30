Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.08.
Wesfarmers Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.27. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.