Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.27. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

