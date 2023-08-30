WEMIX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. WEMIX has a market cap of $183.91 million and $2.03 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 972,280,789 coins and its circulating supply is 314,720,934 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 972,211,976.1774058 with 314,652,421.92151725 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.57108736 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,141,334.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

