Wedbush Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.25.

AMC opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 799,340 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,391,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,467,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,455,235 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

