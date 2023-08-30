WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

