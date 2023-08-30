Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,629,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after buying an additional 405,945 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

