Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,307,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $276,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.