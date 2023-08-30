Wanchain (WAN) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.57 million and approximately $606,525.22 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,003,930 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

