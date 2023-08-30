Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $136.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

