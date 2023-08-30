Vivani Medical (VANI) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 11.93, indicating that their average stock price is 1,093% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.31 Vivani Medical Competitors $985.38 million $83.85 million 1.62

Profitability

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -398.32% -115.10% -32.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 158 682 1878 93 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 678.04%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vivani Medical competitors beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

