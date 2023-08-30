Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

