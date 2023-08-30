Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 153,049 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 576.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,970 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

