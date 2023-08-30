Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,260 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

