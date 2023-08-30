Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,358,000 after purchasing an additional 849,651 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEE opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $96.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

