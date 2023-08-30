Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $870,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

