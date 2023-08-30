Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $740,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,965 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Activity

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

