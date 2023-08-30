Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $740,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,965 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on VMware
Insider Activity
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VMware
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.