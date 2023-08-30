Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $603,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 93.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $322.27 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

