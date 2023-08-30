Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.59 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

