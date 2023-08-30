Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.07 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

