Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.04 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $94.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.