Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,750,000 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

