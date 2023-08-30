Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

INVH stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

