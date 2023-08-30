Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INVH opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.