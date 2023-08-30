Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

