Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.