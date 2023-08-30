Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 435,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

