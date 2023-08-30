Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in American International Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in American International Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 207,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

