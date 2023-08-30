Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $787,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

