Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $679,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Barclays PLC grew its position in PPL by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,004 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $64,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

