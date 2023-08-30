Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $621,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 113.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 226,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.