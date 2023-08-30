Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $605,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

