Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.