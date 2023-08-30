Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $856,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day moving average is $301.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

