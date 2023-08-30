Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $630,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.9 %

TXT stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

